Mukesh joins Mohanlal in Anoop Sathyan’s next; director teases a fresh take on their celebrated comic chemistry

Speaking exclusively to Cinema Express, Anoop confirmed Mukesh's inclusion but remained tight-lipped about his character. “It’s an interesting character. We’re trying to explore a different side of their comic chemistry that hasn’t been seen before,” he said. The duo have appeared together in numerous films over the decades. Still, their comic chemistry has been most fondly remembered in the Priyadarshan directorials like Boeing Boeing, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Vandanam, Kakkakuyil and Oru Marubhoomikkadha.