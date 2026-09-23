Mukesh joins Mohanlal in Anoop Sathyan’s next; director teases a fresh take on their celebrated comic chemistry

Mukesh has joined the cast of Mohanlal and Anoop Sathyan’s yet-to-be-titled film, marking another reunion between the veteran actors best known for their comic chemistry. The actor-politician revealed his involvement on social media on Tuesday by sharing a fan-made comedy reel from Priyadarshan's 2001 comic caper Kakkakuyil featuring the duo. 'Our next film is coming,' he wrote, hashtagging Mohanlal and Anoop.
Speaking exclusively to Cinema Express, Anoop confirmed Mukesh's inclusion but remained tight-lipped about his character. “It’s an interesting character. We’re trying to explore a different side of their comic chemistry that hasn’t been seen before,” he said. The duo have appeared together in numerous films over the decades. Still, their comic chemistry has been most fondly remembered in the Priyadarshan directorials like Boeing Boeing, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Vandanam, Kakkakuyil and Oru Marubhoomikkadha.
Billed as a quirky comedy action thriller with emotion, the new film marks Anoop’s second directorial after the 2020 romantic comedy Varane Avashyamund. Mohanlal announced the project in August, sharing that Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is producing it in association with Binu George Alexander and will go on floors in November.
Anoop had earlier described the film as a departure from the sensibility associated with his father Sathyan Anthikad’s filmography, calling it “a very different kind of film” that blends multiple genres. The technical crew includes Bramayugam cinematographer Shahnad Jalal, Thudarum composer Jakes Bejoy and Aadujeevitham production designer Prashanth Madhav, with Anoop also handling the edit besides writing and directing.
Mukesh is also reportedly part of Athimanoharam, the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy, slated for release on December 24.
Mohanlal is currently working on Meppadiyan-fame Vishnu Mohan's Operation Ganga, an ambitious film based on the evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.