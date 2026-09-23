Anbil Avan, starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, postponed

The Ashok Selvan-Preity Mukhundhan starrer Anbil Avan, which was previously planned for release on September 25, has been moved by a week to October 2. The makers cited the plan for a wider release as the reason for the postponement.
In an official statement from the film's team, it was stated, while thanking the audiences for showing love and support, that the "incredible response" and the "growing confidence and interest" from the distribution partners have encouraged them to plan for a bigger and wider release to ensure the film reaches a lot more territories by moving the release by a week.
Debutant R Kaarthikeyan, who wrote the screenplay along with Vignesh Raja and Ashok Selvan, has directed the film. Meanwhile, Ashameera Aiyappan has worked on the film's additional screenplay. With music by Govind Vasantha, the rest of the film's technical crew includes stunt choreographer Peter Hein, cinematographer Gowtham Rajendran, and editor Selva RK.
The cast of Anbil Avan also includes Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others. The film marks Ashok Selvan's first feature lead in almost two years after Emakku Thozhil Romance. He was last seen in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Meanwhile, Preity Mukhundhan had two releases this year: Blast and Idhayam Murali.