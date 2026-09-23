Raghava Lawrence's film with Ramesh Varma titled Mahaveer Karna

Sharing the news on X, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "I’m truly happy and blessed to portray one of the most legendary characters from our mythology, #Karna. I never expected this script to come to me, and my thanks to director Ramesh Varma for bringing this script to me and making this happen. I take on this journey with gratitude and humility, and I need all your blessings and support. Here is the first look of #MahaveerKarna. An epic live-action saga."