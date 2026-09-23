Raghava Lawrence's film with Ramesh Varma titled Mahaveer Karna

Back in 2024, it was announced that actor Raghava Lawrence was set to collaborate with Khiladi and Rakshasudu director Ramesh Varma for a film titled Kaala Bhairava. However, following the title announcement, updates about the film's production and development were scanty.
Recently, we reported that director Ramesh Varma is developing a hybrid live-action film titled Mahaveer Karna. On Tuesday, Raghava Lawrence unveiled the title poster of the film, announcing that he will be headlining it. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Sharing the news on X, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "I’m truly happy and blessed to portray one of the most legendary characters from our mythology, #Karna. I never expected this script to come to me, and my thanks to director Ramesh Varma for bringing this script to me and making this happen. I take on this journey with gratitude and humility, and I need all your blessings and support. Here is the first look of #MahaveerKarna. An epic live-action saga."
The first look poster features the actor in the iconic Karna look, with long hair, earrings, armour and a Surya tilak. For Mahaveer Karna, Ramesh Varma has joined hands with prestigious banners Pen Movies and Sri Neeladri Productions, in association with RV Studios.
The creative and technical team includes Hybrid Creator Ramji Dott as the cinematographer, Prawin Pudi as the editor, lyricist Shreemani as the dialogue writer and Gyaani as the music director. With the film scheduled for release in 2027, the makers are yet to reveal details about the extended cast.
On the work front, Raghava Lawrence currently has two films in production, Benz and Kanchana 4. The former, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU and also stars Ravi Mohan and Nivin Pauly. Meanwhile, Kanchana 4, the fifth instalment in the horror franchise, marks Lawrence’s return as actor-director-producer, with Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Swaksha Iyer, Devadarshini and others in the cast. He has also been associated with projects including Adhigaaram, Bullet, and Hunter, though details and release plans for some of these remain to be announced.