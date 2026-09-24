JK Simmons to star in Beat the Reaper

Actor JK Simmons has been added to the cast of Beat the Reaper, which is a series adaptation of Josh Bazell's eponymous novel. According to Deadline, Simmons will star in the dramedy in a series regular role. He joins previously announced cast member Will Poulter, who stars in the role of an intern in the medical field who has greater experience with taking lives as compared to saving them, according to an official description from Apple TV. Reportedly, Simmons is set to portray the role of a surgeon who lacks competence and who is employed at the hospital where Poulter's character also plies his trade.