Lily-Rose Depp to star in Lorraine Nicholson's directorial debut Playmates

Lorraine Nicholson, daughter of actor Jack Nicholson, is set to make her feature directorial debut with a film about the Playboy Mansion, Playmates, with Lily-Rose Depp starring opposite Indiana Elle.
Notably, Nicholson, whose mother was model Rebecca Broussard, has written an essay about her experiences at the mansion where she used to play with other kids and how the place shaped her childhood. The film, which revolves around a 13-year-old named Elle, could also be autobiographical of Nicholson's childhood in a way.
Playmates is about Elle (Indiana) and Anna (Depp), one of seven hopefuls competing for Playmate of the Month, who strike up an unlikely friendship to help each other get what they need — a cover and a boy. Bill Pullman is set to play Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in it.
Depp, along with Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery of High Frequency Entertainment, is producing the film. Lily was last seen in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu (2024). She is reuniting with Eggers in Werwulf and in Nathan and David Zellner's sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang.