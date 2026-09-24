Michelle Rodriguez joins Egg Baby

Egg Baby, which Sawyer Perry is writing and Natalia Anderson is directing, features Greenblatt as a rebellious artist and a golden-boy quarterback (Southwick). They are forced to co-parent an egg for health class. However, the process of raising "Yolk-o" could possibly crack open something between the two. XYZ Films, Allison Friedman, and BuzzFeed Studios are producing the film. Anderson has previously directed several TV series like DMV, Animal Control, Maggie, Life in Pieces, Mixed-ish, and Black-ish.