Michelle Rodriguez joins Egg Baby

Michelle Rodriguez, known for playing Letty Ortiz in the Fast and Furious franchise, is set to star in the upcoming rom-com Egg Baby. The Amazon MGM film has her featuring opposite Ariana Greenblatt, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Jean Smart, and Arthur Conti.
Egg Baby, which Sawyer Perry is writing and Natalia Anderson is directing, features Greenblatt as a rebellious artist and a golden-boy quarterback (Southwick). They are forced to co-parent an egg for health class. However, the process of raising "Yolk-o" could possibly crack open something between the two. XYZ Films, Allison Friedman, and BuzzFeed Studios are producing the film. Anderson has previously directed several TV series like DMV, Animal Control, Maggie, Life in Pieces, Mixed-ish, and Black-ish.
Rodriguez will reprise Letty in the upcoming film Fast Forever, which releases on March 17, 2028. Her other notable film credits include the first Avatar film, 2002's Resident Evil, 2015's Resident Evil: Retribution, Battle: Los Angeles, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.