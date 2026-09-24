TIFF interview with Angh director Theja Rio: I like to make films on things I am conflicted about

Rooted and real in its representation of the place and people, it deals with themes that strike a universal chord. No surprise then for it to have won the Platform award at the Toronto International Film Festival, an achievement that, as per the new Academy guidelines, makes the film eligible to compete for Best International Feature Film Oscar despite not having been chosen as India’s official entry. Commenting on the positive development about his film, Rio says, “It is a very special moment for me and for everyone associated with the film... We made Angh with a lot of love — for the place I come from, for my people and for our culture. At the heart of the film is the relationship between a father and son, but it is also about letting go, our relationship with home and the transient nature of life. These are some of the most universal emotions, and they belong to all of us. To see Angh connect with audiences beyond our own community has been deeply moving. I feel humbled and grateful. I want to thank the jury for recognising our work and for giving us the opportunity to represent our country and our culture on two of the world’s most prestigious stages — TIFF’s Platform Competition and, soon, the Academy Awards as well.”