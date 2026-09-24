Om Sai Prakash: The common man has every right to ask questions

"Every person on the road has this satirical thought inside them: 'If I were in power, if I were the corporator, I would fix these potholed roads,'" says Saiprakash. "In politics, leaders have rights, while we carry duties. The moment they win, they forget the public; the moment people vote, they think their job is finished. But the common man has every right to ask questions. If he accidentally lands in authority, does he become selfish like the rest, or does he think of the people?" Looking back at his early years, the director points out how drastically political culture has transformed. "When I was young, politicians ate home food, boarded regular government buses with seats marked for MLAs, and asked for votes on bicycles. Today, it is all about fleets of luxury cars. Once they gain power, all their energy goes only into saving their chairs and seats. They are constantly worried about when they might fall, leaving no time to think about the people."