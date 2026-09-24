Niranjan Sudhindra: If success is handed on a plate, you won't respect the work required

The film also pits him against Prem, who steps into a cold, ruthless antagonist role. Niranjan relied on his theatre days to hold his ground alongside the veteran. "Prem sir didn't overpower me," he says. "Theatre taught me that in front of the camera, you are only the character. Off camera, we get along great, but once action is called, it’s strictly work. If he owns one scene, the script gives me the room to hit back in the next. The director kept both roles balanced like a real tug-of-war." As for the box office, he stays practical: "I’ve faced tests all my life. If people connect with the film, the business follows. I just want audiences to come, watch, and enjoy it."