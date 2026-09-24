Siddaramaiah to star in 48-Hour record film

Director, producer, and actor Rajesh Gowda is preparing to shoot a new Kannada feature film under his RA Film Factory banner. The team is aiming for a world record with an ambitious 48-hour "Script to Screen" challenge, looking to wrap writing, filming, post-production, clearances, and a theatrical screening within two days.
The project's official launch is scheduled for Thursday, with the actual 48-hour shooting and production sprint set for November.
The film's top attraction is that former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will star in a key role. While this marks his maiden appearance in a full-length commercial feature film, it is not his very first encounter with acting. In his student days, he took part in amateur stage plays, and he later made a brief guest appearance as himself in Kavitha Lankesh’s children’s film, Summer Holidays.
The makers are also combining an interesting ensemble by bringing in several other known political names. Former minister HM Revanna has already been cast. In addition, Rajesh Gowda has approached Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to make appearances in the film. Upon these leaders' approval, the project will witness an unusual assembly of key political figures sharing screen space.