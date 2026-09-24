Sreenath Bhasi-Tejalakshmi starrer Priyathaman goes on floors

Krishna Poojappura has penned the screenplay for Priyathaman from a story by Sanu Bhaskar. The film has cinematography by Pradeep Nair and editing by Zian Sreekanth. The music is composed by Ramesh Narayan, Bijibal and Ronnie Raphael, with Ronnie also handling the background score. Shot in and around Karunagappally and Vagamon, it is produced by Sunilkumar S and Muneer Arakkal under the banner of Sreyasidhi Creations.