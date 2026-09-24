Sreenath Bhasi-Tejalakshmi starrer Priyathaman goes on floors

The shooting of Priyathaman, starring Sreenath Bhasi and Tejalakshmi, daughter of actors Urvashi and Manoj K Jayan, commenced on Wednesday following a traditional pooja ceremony in Karunagappally, Kollam. The function was attended by the film’s cast and crew.
Directed by Reji Prabhakaran, who previously helmed Sukhamayirikkatte, Priyathaman is billed as a family comedy set against the backdrop of a small town. Sreenath Bhasi plays Viswas, while Tejalakshmi, fondly known as Kunjatta, plays Priya. The film revolves around the events that unfold when an MBA graduate enters the lives of a mother and her son, who share a close bond. The cast also includes Shanthi Krishna, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Karamana, Sunil Sukhada, Vidya Viswanath, Irshad, Meera Nair, PP Kunhikrishnan, Manju Pathrose, Dinesh Panicker and Kudassanad Kanakam, among others.
Krishna Poojappura has penned the screenplay for Priyathaman from a story by Sanu Bhaskar. The film has cinematography by Pradeep Nair and editing by Zian Sreekanth. The music is composed by Ramesh Narayan, Bijibal and Ronnie Raphael, with Ronnie also handling the background score. Shot in and around Karunagappally and Vagamon, it is produced by Sunilkumar S and Muneer Arakkal under the banner of Sreyasidhi Creations.
Meanwhile, Tejalakshmi also has Binu Peter’s Sundariyayaval Stella, Arathi Gayathri Devi’s Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Paablo Paarty, which also stars her mother Urvashi, in her upcoming lineup. She is also part of the Kannada dark comedy Bully, directed by Anup Antony, alongside Urvashi.
On the other hand, Sreenath Bhasi will next be seen in Ramees’ Orijinal and the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons. He also has Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM’s Malayalam debut Credit Score and the Tamil film Vekkai, co-starring GV Prakash, in the pipeline.