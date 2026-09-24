Ranjit Jeyakodi: My next with Arjun Das is a 'happy film'

While his stories are chasing questions, Ranjit’s casting goes after contrasts. The director says he cast Vijay Sethupathi for Puriyatha Puthir at a time when the actor was not known for “urban, upper-class roles.” And he roped in Harish Kalyan when he was not known for doing “rugged aggressive roles.” before Ispade Rajavum… The same goes for Sundeep Kishan who has not done a full-fledged action film before Michael. Ranjit continues, “Arjun Das is a charming guy who always sports a smile when you meet him. He is the exact opposite of the kind of roles he is usually seen in. I wanted to bring that aspect of him in my film.” The director then adds that he first narrated an action film to Arjun Das before deciding against it.