Sirai-fame LK Akshay Kumar's next, a crime drama, goes on floors

Actor LK Akshay Kumar, who drew attention with his performance in Sirai, has begun work on his next film. The yet-to-be-titled project, which is billed as a crime drama, was launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday, with filming also commencing the same day.
The film is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, with L K Vishnu Kumar as co-producer. Akshay Kumar will be joined by Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Chetan in prominent roles. The film's title and extended case details are yet to be announced by the makers.
The film marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Amaran, who has previously worked as an assistant to H Vinoth. He has been part of Vinoth's films, including Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Jana Nayagan. The launch event was attended by filmmakers H Vinoth, Siva, R S Durai Senthilkumar, Suresh Rajakumari and Vignesh Vadivel, among others from the industry.
The technical crew comprises cinematographer Saravanan Ramasamy, composer Hesham Abdul Wahab and editor Kalaivanan R. Aarthi Neelakrishnan is the costume designer, while P S Hariharan is handling the art direction. Action choreography is by Action Santhosh, and ADFX's Ambani is in charge of the publicity designs.
The film will be shot across Chennai, Kodaikanal and Kolkata. The makers describe it as a crime drama with a distinct setting and characters, marking another departure for Akshay Kumar after Sirai.
Meanwhile, LK Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Raawadi, directed by debutant Vignesh Vadivel. The film, also starring Basil Joseph, features the actor in the role of a college student. The film's teaser and promotional material have offered glimpses of Akshay in a different look and setting. The film is slated to open in theatres on December 24.