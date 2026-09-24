Vishnuu Vishal-Mamitha Baiju's Irandu Vaanam gets October release

The makers of the romantic drama Irandu Vaanam have announced that the film will release on October 23. The upcoming film stars Vishnuu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead.
For Vishnuu Vishal, Irandu Vaanam will be his third collaboration with director Ram Kumar, who has previously directed the actor in Mundasupatti (2014) and Ratsasan (2018). Irandu Vaanam was announced in March 2025 and subsequently entered production. The film wrapped up production in June 2025.
While the full details of the plot haven't been revealed yet, a short promotional video released alongside the release date announcement, hinted at an intense love between two people, which is hindered by a monumental tragedy that tests their love.
Sendhil Thyagaran and Arjun Thyagarajan are producing the film under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, with TS Thyagarajan serving as a presenter.
The crew of Irandu Vaanam includes composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematographer Dinesh K Babu, editor San Lokesh, art director A Gopi Anand, and stunt choreographer Vicky.