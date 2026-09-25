Chris Evans' My Darling California enters production

Produced by Alex Coco, David Hinojosa, Sebastien Raybaud, among others, the film has cinematography by Chayse Irvin. Last seen in the 2025 film Sacrifice, Evans awaits the release of Avengers: Doomsday, in which he reprises Steve Rogers/Captain America. Chris Pine's Carousel, meanwhile, had a Sundance premiere early this year, and he has Alpha Gang and The Catch in the pipeline. As for Jessica Chastain, her Other Mommy and Heartland will debut back-to-back in October and November, respectively.