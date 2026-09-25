Chris Evans' My Darling California enters production

The upcoming noir My Darling California, directed by Magazine Dreams fame Elijah Bynum, has begun filming with the main cast, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, and Mikey Madison joining the set.
Set in the 80s, the film revolves around a single crime that ties the lives of a fallen news anchor, her cheating televangelist husband, an ex-convict, two small-time criminals, and an emerging country musician. Describing the film as a "love letter to the darker side of California," the makers say that these people's fates converge in the world of crime, deceit, and seduction.
Produced by Alex Coco, David Hinojosa, Sebastien Raybaud, among others, the film has cinematography by Chayse Irvin. Last seen in the 2025 film Sacrifice, Evans awaits the release of Avengers: Doomsday, in which he reprises Steve Rogers/Captain America. Chris Pine's Carousel, meanwhile, had a Sundance premiere early this year, and he has Alpha Gang and The Catch in the pipeline. As for Jessica Chastain, her Other Mommy and Heartland will debut back-to-back in October and November, respectively.