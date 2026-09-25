Gremlins 3 gets a new release date

Debuted in 1984, Gremlins is a horror comedy that follows a young boy, Billy, who chances upon a cute yet enigmatic creature called 'Mogwai'. They soon become friends, but the creature lays out two important conditions: One, not to feed it at midnight, and two, not to get it wet. As luck would have it, they break both restrictions, causing the gremlin to multiply and spark chaos during the holiday season in Billy's town.