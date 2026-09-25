Gremlins 3 gets a new release date

A third installment of the hit Gremlins franchise was announced in 2025, more than thirty years after the second film (Gremlins 2: The New Batch - 1990), with writer-director Chris Columbus returning. It was announced that the third film will be released on November 19, 2027. The latest update is that the Gremlins 3's release has been pushed back by almost a year to October 6, 2028.
The Warner Bros film has Columbus, who served as a writer for the first two films, directing and producing it. Hannah Marks is penning the script based on the original draft by Columbus, Adam Stein, and Zach Lipovsky.
Debuted in 1984, Gremlins is a horror comedy that follows a young boy, Billy, who chances upon a cute yet enigmatic creature called 'Mogwai'. They soon become friends, but the creature lays out two important conditions: One, not to feed it at midnight, and two, not to get it wet. As luck would have it, they break both restrictions, causing the gremlin to multiply and spark chaos during the holiday season in Billy's town.
There wasn't much noise about a third film as the second film did not turn into a smash hit like its predecessor. However, it attained cult status that revived interest in continuing the franchise.