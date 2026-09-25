Jean Smart added to The Families Stone

The sequel to the 2005 Christmas comedy, The Family Stone, is expanding as Jean Smart has boarded it. The announcement of The Families Stone, which stars Rachel McAdams and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others, was made in 2025, shortly after the demise of Diane Keaton, who played the Stone family's matriarch Sybil in the first film.
Smart will also be joined by actors Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, Dermot Mulroney, Tyrone Giordano, Craig T Nelson, Elizabeth Reaser, Brian White, and Paul Schneider.
The upcoming film, which is set to go on floors later this year, follows the Stone family as they reunite for Christmas, twenty years after their mother's death. Their father unexpectedly invites the woman he has fallen in love with (Smart) to introduce her to the family.
Popular for films Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Garden State (2004), A Simple Favor (2018), and Babylon (2022), Smart is re-entering films with The Families Stone and Natalia Anderson's Egg Baby. She recently bagged an Emmy for her hit HBO series, Hacks.