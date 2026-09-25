Thudakkam actor Bobby Kurian: You’re typecast before you even know it

I realised it only after Pani. I’ve been close with many actors, directors and producers for over 20 years, but I never mentioned my acting interest to any of them. I was never after fame. Pani happened because of my friendship with Joju. Somewhere during our UK journey, Joju felt I could do Davi's role convincingly. I thought I’d act for a few days, but ended up spending the whole filmmaking and post-production period on it. The reception was unbelievable, with people still recognising me as Warrant Davi. Since then, I’ve done Sumathi Valavu, Magic Mushrooms, Agosham, Law and Order, Aashan, and have a few more like Ottakomban and Kottayam Belt coming up. Getting continuous offers is itself a blessing. Acting is an addiction; once you taste it, you’re completely into it.