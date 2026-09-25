Thudakkam actor Bobby Kurian: You’re typecast before you even know it

Bobby Kurian, in his late 40s, was a successful businessman in the UK when he plunged into acting with Joju George’s directorial Pani. It isn’t often that an actor blooms so late and still manages to make an immediate impact. His performance as Warrant Davi, protagonist Giri’s trusted lieutenant, instantly grabbed attention, putting Bobby on Malayalam cinema’s map. Two years and a dozen films later, Bobby has established himself as a prominent presence in the industry.
Most recently seen in a villain role opposite Visamaya Mohanlal in Thudakkam, Bobby discusses his acting journey and how he envisions his career going forward.
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Were you always serious about acting or did the reception for Pani incite a newfound love for it?
I realised it only after Pani. I’ve been close with many actors, directors and producers for over 20 years, but I never mentioned my acting interest to any of them. I was never after fame. Pani happened because of my friendship with Joju. Somewhere during our UK journey, Joju felt I could do Davi's role convincingly. I thought I’d act for a few days, but ended up spending the whole filmmaking and post-production period on it. The reception was unbelievable, with people still recognising me as Warrant Davi. Since then, I’ve done Sumathi Valavu, Magic Mushrooms, Agosham, Law and Order, Aashan, and have a few more like Ottakomban and Kottayam Belt coming up. Getting continuous offers is itself a blessing. Acting is an addiction; once you taste it, you’re completely into it.
Were you hesitant about taking up such a big role in Pani?
No, I don’t have stage fear or any such apprehensions. I also had complete trust in Joju. Davi and I have some similarities — nothing related to his criminal background (laughs) — but like Davi, I'm also good at problem-solving and have a big friends circle. Joju has seen it all, and perhaps that influenced the character design. He is also very good at moulding actors, so Pani was the best gurukulam I could get.
How did your film connections grow?
While in the UK, I was associated with production and line production on some films, and that’s how my relationship began with many, including Mohanlal sir and Ranjith sir. I handled the UK production of their film Drama alone. My film friendships expanded after that.
Why didn’t you continue with production?
It’s very hectic. It’s not just about investing money; you need to be good at coordination. During Drama, I managed 70 crew members from Kerala alone. The film had two other producers, but since they weren’t based in London, I had to do everything. I realised it’s not easy. Acting and production also can’t go together; acting deserves complete devotion.
You’ve known Mohanlal for years now. How was it working under his production, in his daughter's debut film?
Mohanlal sir is someone I love and admire the most. I’ve also travelled a bit with sir and Pranav before, but I’ve seen Maya (Vismaya) only briefly. I got to know her and Antony chettan's son, Jokuttan (Aashish Joe Antony), better during Thudakkam. What's common about these kids is their humility, despite having known celebrity life since childhood. They are also very hardworking, doing all the stunts themselves without any dupes. I saw a lot of talk about Maya's shy persona offscreen, but once in front of the camera, she effortlessly becomes the character.
Jude (Anthany Joseph) and Antony chettan also took a big risk with this film. Jude deserves credit for whatever appreciation that's coming our way. I didn't realise the depth of my performance until some directors and industry insiders started calling to appreciate me. Had the film failed, it would have been called a 'family project' or 'nepo film'. So we're all extremely proud of this success.
Most of your characters have a ‘Warrant Davi hangover’...
Malayalam cinema today has very few actors who can do all kinds of roles. I mostly get these brash and arrogant characters, and I know I’m being typecast. Even with Thudakkam, along with the appreciation, there'll be a clause: "Onn matti pidikkanam ketto" (Try something different next). Personally, I feel both these characters are different. Esthappan is cruel, with zero morals, a complete black character, but look-wise, it's quite similar to Pani. Maybe that's why people feel so. Going forward, I'd like to experiment. My family and friends often say I should try comedy because I'm very fun and cheerful in real life. But as actors, we can’t demand; we can only pick from what we get.
No actor ever wants to repeat. These days, I keep getting police roles: CI, SP, DySP... You’re typecast before you even know it. But you can’t avoid some films because of friendship. I’ve done one or two like that. I don’t have any conditions as long as the role has some scope. Since I've also seen everything behind the camera, I try to be as flexible as possible. I try to be punctual, patient, committed, thoroughly professional and supportive. All that comes from my work experience abroad.
What’s next?
I’d like to direct a film someday. People always say I’m a good storyteller, maybe because of how I explain things with vivid details. I've seen and experienced a lot in my life. My film will have a lot of these references, packed with comedy, mass and thriller elements. My co-writer and I are already working on the script.
How is your business holding up?
Since most of it was UK-based, I’ve closed about 90% of it. I now deal in only a few real estate properties. My acting income doesn’t match my business earnings, but I’m ready for it. I also miss my wife and kids in the UK. I haven’t been able to visit for almost a year because of my acting schedule, but I’m not complaining. This is completely my decision, and I have zero regrets.
How did people around you react to your switch to films?
My family and people who know me well weren’t shocked, because they know I do a lot of things. However, my friends from the industry were surprised, and I’ve already lost some of them. They cut off once I entered their space. Jealousy is normal when they see an outsider being this active. When some filmmakers call me for casting, they say there’s a lot of negativity about me, that I’m hard to deal with. I was surprised because I’m very particular about not bothering anyone, whether it’s food, travel arrangements or accommodation. The day any of my co-workers complain about me, I’d leave this job.
But at the same time, I won’t take it if they call me a troublemaker for being particular about the salary already agreed upon. Some even ask, “Why do you need a salary? You’re in the UK, aren’t you?” But they don’t understand that whatever you do in life, you need validation; it can be remuneration or something as simple as a hug.