Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s long-delayed action thriller Ram resumes shoot, Priyamani joins cast

Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's long-delayed action thriller Ram has resumed shooting in Kochi. Actor Priyamani shared the development on social media on Thursday, posting photos from the sets with the film's clapboard and marking her reunion with Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph.
Priyamani's presence marks a new addition to the film's cast, as she had not previously been announced as part of Ram. She earlier worked with both Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph in their 2023 legal drama Neru. She has also shared screen space with Mohanlal in B Unnikrishnan's 2012 investigative thriller Grandmaster.
Ram, which went on floors in 2019, has had a prolonged production journey, with its shoot being stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently resuming only in 2022. The film has been shot across several international locations, including the UK and Morocco.
Jeethu had previously described Ram as a realistic action film with elements of drama and family sentiment. Mohanlal plays the lead, with Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishna and Saikumar among the previously announced cast members. The film is produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhah S Pillai, with Satheesh Kurup as cinematographer, VS Vinayak as editor and Vishnu Shyam as composer.
It is currently unclear whether Mohanlal will join the ongoing Kochi schedule. The actor is presently shooting for Vishnu Mohan's Operation Ganga in Georgia.
The makers are yet to announce fresh details regarding Ram's release plans. The film was previously confirmed as a two-part project. Jeethu and Mohanlal most recently collaborated on the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, which released earlier this year. Producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas has also recently hinted at a potential fourth instalment.
Mohanlal will next be seen in Athimanoharam, his reunion with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The film, featuring the veteran actor as a cop and co-starring Meera Jasmine as the female lead, is slated to hit theatres on December 24 as a Christmas release.
Priyamani, who last appeared in the Madhavan-starrer G.D.N, also has Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal 5, in which the actor will reportedly be seen playing the villain.