Alia Bhatt’s look revealed from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

On Thursday, the makers of Love & War had unveiled the first look of their film, featuring a stylish Ranbir Kapoor in a blue sports car. On Friday, the team unveiled Alia Bhatt’s look from the film.
By the looks of it, Alia Bhatt plays a glamorous cabaret performer in the film. In the poster, Alia can be seen posing for the camera in a glitzy maroon outfit, ready to rock the audience with her performance. Introducing her character to the audience, the caption reads, “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi!” (She is fire, as well as the beating heart of everyone!)
The film is set against a war backdrop, with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal forming its central cast. Love & War marks Alia’s second film with Alia after their 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, besides marking Ranbir's reunion with the filmmaker after 19 years since Saanwariya (2007).
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kept the world of Love & War under wraps for much of its lengthy production, even as glimpses from the sets and the film's casting continued to fuel curiosity. The film completed its principal photography earlier this month, with Bhansali subsequently returning to shoot portions of the war sequences with the lead cast.
Several recent reports said the filmmaker wanted to further work on the battle portions, with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky returning for an additional week of filming.
The romantic war drama has been in the making for nearly two years and has gone through multiple changes to its release plans. The film was originally announced for a Christmas 2025 release before being pushed to 2026 and eventually to January 2027. Bhansali Productions officially confirmed the January 21 date earlier this year, with the film set for release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.