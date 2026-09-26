Suresh Gopi’s next with Listin Stephen gets shooting update

Suresh Gopi's next release will be Ottakomban, directed by debutant Mathews Thomas and scripted by Shibin Francis. The film has been in development for some time now and has faced multiple delays due to legal issues, the pandemic and scheduling challenges. Ever since winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and being appointed Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, the actor-turned-politician has largely stayed away from acting.