Suresh Gopi’s next with Listin Stephen gets shooting update

Following the success of the 2023-released thriller Garudan, Suresh Gopi and producer Listin Stephen are reuniting for a new film to be directed by debutant Rajesh Bhaskar and scripted by Sharis Mohammed. The latter's previous credits include Queen, Jana Gana Mana, and Malayalee From India. Sharis last collaborated with Listin on the Dileep-starrer Prince and Family, in which Rajesh served as chief associate director.
The new film is set to go on floors in November, with release planned for Onam 2027. More details regarding the genre and other team members are awaited.
Suresh Gopi's next release will be Ottakomban, directed by debutant Mathews Thomas and scripted by Shibin Francis. The film has been in development for some time now and has faced multiple delays due to legal issues, the pandemic and scheduling challenges. Ever since winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and being appointed Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, the actor-turned-politician has largely stayed away from acting.
Listin Stephen is currently awaiting the release of Avarachan & Sons, a family drama starring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony, Akhil Bhargavan and Vinay Forrt. Directed by debutant Thamby, the film is set for release on October 2.
Mahesh Maanas' Merri Boys, a youthful entertainer headlined by Officer On Duty-fame Aiswarya Raj, is also coming up for the producer.