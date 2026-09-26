Vismaya Mohanlal's next announced

Fresh off the success of her acting debut Thudakkam, Vismaya Mohanlal will next headline a film directed by Arun Bose. Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga are jointly producing the film under S Cube Films. Interestingly, the banner's previous two films, Uyare and Janaki Jaane, were also female-centric.
The upcoming film is co-written by Puzhu and Paathirathri director Ratheena along with Suhas-Sharfu, the writer duo whose credits include Varathan, Virus, and Rifle Club. Samuel Henry handles the cinematography, with Mahesh Bhuvanend as editor, Hesham Abdul Wahab as music director, and Ashik S as production designer.
Arun Bose, who made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Luca, also made Marivillin Gopurangal and Mindiyum Paranjum. His new film with Vismaya will begin shortly with a pooja ceremony.