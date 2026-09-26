Dhanush's D56 begins with pooja ceremony; Cast of Tamizharasan Pachamuthu film revealed

Meanwhile, for the actor, this is one of the many films in his pipeline. He is set to reunite with Mari Selvaraj for another film after Karnan with music by AR Rahman. He also reportedly has a film with PS Mithran and Kareen Kapoor, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will also headline Thamizh Murugan, helmed by Vetrimaaran and written by Arivumathi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.