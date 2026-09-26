Dhanush's D56 begins with pooja ceremony; Cast of Tamizharasan Pachamuthu film revealed

On Friday, actor Dhanush's D56, helmed by Lubber Pandhu-fame director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, was launched with a pooja ceremony in Madurai. The stills from the pooja event have now revealed the extended cast of the film. Previously the filmmaker had teased that the film would go on floors after the Tamil month of Aadi.
As per many reports, the pooja took place at the Maranadu Karuppanaswamy Temple in Sivaganga district, where Dhanush was seen swarmed by fans as he offered an 18-foot sickle to the deity of the temple. The film is slated for release in the summer of 2027.
The pooja stills of D56 show SJ Suryah, Preity Mukundhan, Vijay B Kumar and Vadivelu also as a part of the cast, while Sai Abhyankkar is composing music for the film. Interestingly, Sai Abhyankkar is also composing for Om. More details about the film's supporting cast and technical crew are awaited.
Tamizharasan began recce for his film in March. The film is backed by Naga Vamsi and Haritha Lingusamy under the Sithara Entertainment and Primark Productions banners, respectively.
Dhanush is currently busy filming for Om, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film, also starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, was slated for release on October 16, but has now been postponed as Jailer 2 is set for release a day before. Dhanush also announced the film won't hit theatres for Deepavali, making way for Suriya's Scene.
Meanwhile, for the actor, this is one of the many films in his pipeline. He is set to reunite with Mari Selvaraj for another film after Karnan with music by AR Rahman. He also reportedly has a film with PS Mithran and Kareen Kapoor, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will also headline Thamizh Murugan, helmed by Vetrimaaran and written by Arivumathi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.