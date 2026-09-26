SK27: Sivakarthikeyan's film with Parking-fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan goes on floors

Following the release of the critically acclaimed National Award-winning film Parking, Ramkumar Balakrishnan signed up a film with actor Silambarasan in the lead, but it was shelved due to creative differences. Meanwhile, after Seyon, Sivakarthikeyan was set to collaborate with Sathya Jyothi Films for his 27th flick, which was previously announced to be helmed by Venkat Prabhu.
However, on Friday, the production house announced that SK27 will be helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar. The makers also announced that it has gone on floors. Sharing a poster featuring a car and some goons, the makers wrote, "The more they came, the bigger he looked." The film is backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagrajan. Harish Kalyan revealed that Sai Abhyankkar will compose music for the film. On the technical front, it also has cinmatographer Om Prakash and editor Kalaivanan R.
The makers are yet to reveal more details about the film's cast, genre and plot. The film marks Sivakarthikeyan's first with the producers and the filmmaker. The actor, last seen in his milsetone 25th film, Parasakthi, is currently busy filming for Seyon. The film marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan's RKFI, who is bankrolling this film after Amaran.
Seyon, helmed by Thaai Kizhavi director Sivakumar Murugesan, also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Raj B Shetty, Bala Saravanan, Seeman, Aruldoss, Singam Puli and Raichal Rabecca, among others. While the film was previously scheduled for release in October, it is now being postponed to a later release window.
Meanwhile, Ramkumar Balakrishnan won not one but two awards, namely, Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film in Tamil, for Parking at the 71st National Film Awards. He was then set to collaborate with Silambarasan for STR49, which was set to have music by Sai Abhyankkar. The film was meant to be produced by Aakash Bhaskaran's Dawn Pictures, who recently revealed it was dropped because Silambarasan had some issues with the script. SK27 marks Ramkumar's sophomore directorial venture.