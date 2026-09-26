SK27: Sivakarthikeyan's film with Parking-fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan goes on floors

However, on Friday, the production house announced that SK27 will be helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar. The makers also announced that it has gone on floors. Sharing a poster featuring a car and some goons, the makers wrote, "The more they came, the bigger he looked." The film is backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagrajan. Harish Kalyan revealed that Sai Abhyankkar will compose music for the film. On the technical front, it also has cinmatographer Om Prakash and editor Kalaivanan R.