A vibe of his own

Comedy, meanwhile, continues to be his preferred territory. Vibe is his third comedy behind the camera; it is a genre he has long been drawn to. “It’s the most palatable genre and a stress buster,” he says. His introduction to comedy came through films such as Namak Halal, Peter Sellers’ movies, The Three Stooges and Charlie Chaplin. Later, films by Seth Rogen and James Franco, including Superbad and Pineapple Express, opened up a different kind of comedy for him. “The kind of comedy was not happening here,” he says.

Casting can be a tricky business if you are married to an actor, but with Vibe, Khemu says, there was no pressure from his wife, Soha Ali Khan. “She understands that it’s not in your hands,” he says. At home, their partnership helps Khemu manage the demands of work and parenthood. “I don’t realise many things as I am always in the zone of a director, producer and actor. But at home, she holds the fort.” As for Preity Zinta, Khemu says he was drawn to her because he “always liked her vibe”. The film also sees her in an action avatar. “She has not done action in any other film,” he says. “There are many shades to this character, but the front foot is very different.”