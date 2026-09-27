Interview | I miss the yearning of romances: Parvathy Thiruvothu

It was phenomenal. I have been getting these characters and amazing spaces in abundance, like the drama and now the thrillers. So when Meghna Gulzar called me for this job, I couldn’t believe it, because for the longest time I’ve been wanting to be a voice actor as well. I look at actors in Hollywood who give their voice to The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and I would just be so impressed that they are living characters with just their voice, and that’s also possible. You don’t have to embody it entirely in your being. Even by not using your physicality, by using your voice, you do experience a character. And my wish came true when I was given someone as incomparable and inimitable as Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Does your politics need to align with the stories you choose to tell?

I do. I do have that line, and it’s a very big, fat, thick borderline. I go by the intention of the filmmaker, whoever it is, and the overall feeling we are left with after reading the screenplay. If I align with that, I could play a character who is extremely opposite to who I am or what I believe in. Let’s say I’m a feminist, and let’s say I am playing a woman whom patriarchy has weaponised against women, and I have to be that woman. If I’m given that character, I would so happily jump at it and take it. My job as an actor allows me to be a beautiful anthropological investigator of sorts. I’m investigating how you became this person, who taught you these things. Let me learn that from scratch, so that my empathy will also hopefully go towards people I disagree with. But if the movie itself is going to glorify that character and what they believe in, then I’m not going to be a part of it.