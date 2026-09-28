Tom Holland's Fred Astaire biopic adds Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter to cast

The cast of Tom Holland's Fred Astaire biopic is expanding, as Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter have joined. The upcoming film will be directed Paddington-fame Paul King.
The untitled film will feature Holland as the yesteryear Hollywood actor and dancer Fred Astaire, with Qualley as Astaire's sister and dance partner, Adele, with Carpenter as Ginger Rogers, an actress from Hollywood's golden age. According to Deadline, King and Steven Levenson will adapt Kathleen Riley's novel, The Astaires: Fred & Adele for the screen.
Fred Astaire was known for his musical films in the classic age of Hollywood. He was known for his lasting partnership with Ginger Rogers in multiple films through the '30s, '40s, and '50s. Prior to that he partnered with his sister Adele, through stage and vaudevillian acts.
Holland is producing the upcoming film under his Billy17 banner, along with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day producer Amy Pascal, who is backing the film under the Pascal Pictures banner. Altitude Films and Lightbulb Pictures are also backing the film.
Holland was last seen as the titular superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has grossed more than USD 2 billion worlwide, becoming the third highest grossing film of all time. Holland has since become the highest grossing actor of all time.