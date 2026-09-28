Spider-Man: No Way Home director to take on new Star Wars film

Director Jon Watts, who is known for his work on Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man trilogy, is set to take on the next instalment of Star Wars Skywalker saga. Watts has directed Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
According to Deadline, Watts has been tapped in to direct the upcoming film, which will be written by The Martian's scribe, Simon Kinberg. Daisy Ridley, who portrayed Rey, in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, will reportedly reprise her role for the upcoming film. While Lucasfilm is developing the project, Disney is yet to greenlight it.
The Skywalker saga began with the first instalment in the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). The story was then continued with The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). The story was then expanded with the prequel trilogy, consisting of The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), Revenge of the Sith (2005). The sage resumed with the sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).
In 2023, Ridley was announced to star in a separate film in the franchise , which is to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, in her feature directorial debut, from a script by Ocean's Twelve writer George Nolfi.
Watts created, directed and served as the showrunner for the miniseries, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law in the lead.