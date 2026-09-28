Kannada cinema is my home turf: Pavan Wadeyar

Pavan Wadeyar, who debuted with the runaway hit Govindaya Namaha (2012), went on to deliver successes like Googly. He has built a reputation as a versatile commercial storyteller. From delivering action dramas like Rana Vikrama and Natasaarvabhowma with the late Puneeth Rajkumar to winning a National Award as producer for Dollu, Pavan has consistently moved between commercial highs and artistic experiments. Yet, the filmmaker took a deliberate four-year pause from Kannada cinema after Raymo (2022). Between finishing his Hindi venture Awasthi vs Awasthi (Notary) and testing new waters, the director went back to the drawing board.



"With Raymo, people appreciated the film, but somewhere in my heart, the result didn’t match what I had personally envisioned. You cannot always pinpoint why a film lands or misses, but I felt an urge to take time, step back, and re-engineer my entire working style," Pavan explains regarding his sabbatical. "Kannada cinema is my home turf. When I decided to return and team up with Shivarajkumar for the very first time, it had to be something fresh," says Pavan, adding, "Moreover, there are no untold stories left on this earth. The only game-changer is presentation, and that is why I dedicated extensive time purely to writing and shaping characters."



