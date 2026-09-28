Love Towards Family locks October release date

Speaking about the strategic choice to promote the film in North Karnataka, producer Lingaraj Bidar shared a warm personal connection to the region. Having spent a decade living in Belagavi, the producer expressed excitement about bringing the project to Hubballi, noting the incredible support Kannada cinema consistently receives from audiences across North Karnataka. He also added that a successful run could inspire future projects entirely in the local North Karnataka dialect.



The film introduces young actor Dheeraj as the male lead. Having trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) and sharpened his skills across various plays and television serials, Dheeraj makes his feature film debut alongside newcomer Radhe.