Love Towards Family locks October release date

Director Chandra Mohan, who is juggling multiple projects, is gearing up to release his next venture, Love Towards Family, which will hit screens across Karnataka on October 31.
The film explores an unconventional premise, weaving a touching family and love story set against the backdrop of the eleven days between a death and the traditional memorial rituals (tithi). Adding to the pre-release buzz, the team recently unveiled the film's second track, 'Hey Navile,' in Hubballi. Nagarjun Sharma penned the lyrics, and Anand Raja Vikram set the tune, with vocals by Nitesh Singh Rajput and Surbhi Bharadwaj.
Speaking about the strategic choice to promote the film in North Karnataka, producer Lingaraj Bidar shared a warm personal connection to the region. Having spent a decade living in Belagavi, the producer expressed excitement about bringing the project to Hubballi, noting the incredible support Kannada cinema consistently receives from audiences across North Karnataka. He also added that a successful run could inspire future projects entirely in the local North Karnataka dialect.
The film introduces young actor Dheeraj as the male lead. Having trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) and sharpened his skills across various plays and television serials, Dheeraj makes his feature film debut alongside newcomer Radhe.