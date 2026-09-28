Maradihalli Chandra Nag to helm Bangle Bangari

"This is my second film as a lead hero. I was selected through an audition and have come prepared with acting training," says Sunil.



Prakruthi Rajendra adds, "My character's name in this film is Kavya. I loved it the moment the director told me about my role. I am a dancer in real life, and I am happy that I got the opportunity to dance in this film too."



The technical team includes music director Top Star Renu, cinematographer Satish K, editor Girish Kumar, and dialogue writer N Vinayaka. The first schedule of shooting is planned in Bengaluru, followed by a second schedule in Sakleshpur.