Maradihalli Chandra Nag to helm Bangle Bangari

The popular song 'Bangle Bangari' from Yuva Rajkumar and Sanjana Anand's film Ekka is now the title of a new film. Produced by Shankar Ramreddy and directed by Maradihalli Chandra Nag, the film's muhurath was held recently.
Director Maradihalli Chandra Nag revealed that Bangle Bangari is a love story blended with crime. He added that the film features Sunil Shashidhar playing an AI engineer and Prakruthi Rajendra playing a dancer. The cast also features well-known actors like Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohithaswa, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Prakash Belawadi, Ravi Kale, and Sampath Maitreya.
"This is my second film as a lead hero. I was selected through an audition and have come prepared with acting training," says Sunil.
Prakruthi Rajendra adds, "My character's name in this film is Kavya. I loved it the moment the director told me about my role. I am a dancer in real life, and I am happy that I got the opportunity to dance in this film too."
The technical team includes music director Top Star Renu, cinematographer Satish K, editor Girish Kumar, and dialogue writer N Vinayaka. The first schedule of shooting is planned in Bengaluru, followed by a second schedule in Sakleshpur.