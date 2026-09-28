Sai Srinidhi makes independent directorial debut with MisMatch

For director Sai Srinidhi, stepping into solo direction with MisMatch is a natural process, after working as an associate director on Nodidavaru Enanthare and directing a segment of the multi-story film BTS. Trained under the mentorship of Guruprasad of Mata fame, Srinidhi brings a simple perspective to this feel-good family drama set against the lush backdrop of the Malnad region. Starring Kaushik Hegde and Ashwitha Hegde, the film examines two contrasting paths and ambitions. Sharing the inspiration behind the narrative, director Sai Srinidhi explains: "Meghana wants to escape a narrow-minded small town to live independently in the city, while Akash has left the city to build something meaningful in his own hometown."



.