Bethlehem Kudumba Unit on OTT: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's record-breaking romantic comedy

Scripted jointly by Girish and Premalu co-writer Kiran Josey, BKU follows Ashley (Mamitha), who falls in love with her older neighbour Justin (Nivin), a charismatic middle-aged man around 12-13 years her senior. Set against a close-knit neighbourhood and a large family, the film blends romance, humour and slice-of-life drama. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda and Shyam Mohan. The technical crew includes cinematographer Ajmal Sabu, editor Akash Joseph Varghese and music director Vishnu Vijay. Produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios, the film marks Girish's fifth directorial after Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, Premalu and I Am Kathalan.