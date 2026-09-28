Sajid Yahiya to play lead in Vipin Atley’s Steve & Polly

Actor-producer-filmmaker Sajid Yahiya is set to headline Steve & Polly, the upcoming film directed by Vipin Atley. The project commenced production with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Kochi on Monday, attended by the cast and crew.
Set against the backdrop of Kochi’s Anglo-Indian community, Steve & Polly is billed as an entertainer that blends humour and violence while incorporating the community's customs, traditions, and lifestyle. Sajid will play Steve, while newcomer Sidharth Sathya will essay Polly. Sudheer Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Rajesh Sharma, Nia Luke, Munzila Kizkoth and Jacob George James are also part of the cast.
Presented by Epic Films & Entertainment Private Limited in association with N A Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Naresh Kumar Jha and Nazeer Ahmed, with Liju Naderi serving as executive producer. Muhammad Satharji is composing the music, while Joseph Daniel is the cinematographer and AR Jibeesh is handling the editing. The project is scheduled to begin shooting in Kochi in the first week of October. The production will also take place in Pondicherry, Alappuzha and Munnar.
Sajid, who is also known for directing films including Jayasurya's IDI: Inspector Dawood Ibrahim, the Manju Warrier-starrer Mohanlal and Ranjith Sajeev’s Qalb, will be seen in his first lead role with Steve & Polly. As an actor, he has previously appeared in films including Bangalore Days, Double Barrel and Darvinte Parinamam, among others.
The new film marks Sajid’s second collaboration with Vipin after Antappante Athbudha Pravarthikal, which hit theatres earlier this year. Vipin, also an actor, is best known for directing films such as Homely Meals, Ben and Pombalai Orumai.