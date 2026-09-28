Sajid Yahiya to play lead in Vipin Atley’s Steve & Polly

Presented by Epic Films & Entertainment Private Limited in association with N A Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Naresh Kumar Jha and Nazeer Ahmed, with Liju Naderi serving as executive producer. Muhammad Satharji is composing the music, while Joseph Daniel is the cinematographer and AR Jibeesh is handling the editing. The project is scheduled to begin shooting in Kochi in the first week of October. The production will also take place in Pondicherry, Alappuzha and Munnar.