Balaji Mohan: #Love explores pure romance genre

Filmmaker Balaji Mohan is set for a busy October, with his Netflix series #Love, starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, and his Hindi feature debut Nayyi Navelli, led by Yami Gautam, coming out on October 2 and 16, respectively. His last theatrical release was Maari 2 in 2018. "I will not call this a comeback. I don't view things like that in general. I reserve certain stories for the OTT platforms and others for theatres. Being a director in this time and age, I believe this classification and balance is very important," Balaji begins.



If he is directing someone else's script in #Love, he was part of the writing team in Nayyi Navelli. Balaji, however, doesn't see a difference in the process. "Directing scripts that have already been completed, like #Love, requires me to understand the idea and see if it resonates with me. When it does, I put my best foot forward to convert the written story into pleasing visual content. Even in Nayyi Navelli, we have writers since it is a Hindi film, but I was a part of the writing from day one. When I'm involved in writing, I have to switch between wearing the writer's hat and the director's hat. It takes extra effort to come up with a completed script. That being said, once the filming begins, there is little difference in how I approach the content," he unpacks his creative process. "In fact, #Love was being developed for a year or so. Extensive work was already involved in the project, and it did not necessitate my intervention. Whereas for Nayyi Navelli, I reinvented myself as a filmmaker. That doesn't mean I had to change my sensibilities to suit the Hindi audience. You will find my signature stamp from the first to the last minute in Nayyi Navelli."



Describing the casting choices of #Love as an interesting process, Balaji believes Arjun Das should explore more in the genre. "While Arjun was cast before I joined the film, Aishwarya came after. Arjun does something really fresh in the show. I personally want him to explore the genre more. As for Aishwarya, there is sort of a beautiful alignment between the person she is and the role she plays," he shares.