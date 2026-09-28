Chaithra J Achar: My mother's dream came true with Meesaya Murukku 2

But the actor also has another pattern in her filmography: characters with non-urban origins. When asked if she ever considers that as typecasting, Chaithra says, “I am the one who is taking on these roles. Nobody is typecasting me. But you can see there are a lot of differences, even in something as simple as the way I've draped the saree. There is a lot that makes up a character, and there is a lot that goes into being mindful so as to not repeat mannerisms. I look at this as a way of living in different characters and making more films, and I will only take up characters like this.” While the actor will next be seen in the Telugu horror flick 418 and the Prabhas-starrer Fauzi, she also affirms her continuance in Tamil films. “Right now I am working on three exciting Tamil films with amazing directors. They will be characters you will relate to, and if it is exciting, it means you are not being typecast.”