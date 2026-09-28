VR Dinesh's next titled Bandha Gangs; first look out

Actor VR Dinesh's 26th project as a lead has been titled Bandha Gangs, announced the makers. The upcoming project reunites Dinesh with actor Anandhi, after Vetri Maaran's Visaranai (2014) and Athiyan Athirai's Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu (2019).
Bandha Gangs will be written and directed by Mathi Anand, in his directorial debut. The cast of the film also includes Lingesh and social media influencer Hari Muniyappan. Velayutham S is producing the upcoming film under the V6 Films banner. The Li Studoz banner is also backing the film.
The crew of the film includes composer Sathyaprakash, director of photography Sakthivel B, edito Chutharshan, art director M Siva Yadav, and stunt director PC Stunts.
Dinesh who was last seen in Karuppu Pulsar, will continue his collaboration with Pa Ranjith in Vettuvam, after Attakathi (2012) and Kabali (2016). Dinesh will play Nandhan, a marital arts practioner in the upcoming film. Vettuvam also stars Arya, Shabeer Kallarakal, Kalaiyarasan, along with Sobhita Dhulipala.