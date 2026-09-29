Parineeti Chopra’s next Reporting Live gets OTT premiere date

Dhruv Tripathi, who has previously made short films like 10x10ft and Intezaar, said on the occasion, “I’ve lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I’m really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix.”