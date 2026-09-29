Parineeti Chopra’s next Reporting Live gets OTT premiere date

Parineeti Chopra, who recently made her OTT series debut with Shaque, is now gearing up for her next release, titled Reporting Live. The investigative thriller will begin streaming on Netflix on October 9.
Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, Reporting Live revolves around an ambitious young reporter (Parineeti) who, accompanied by her experienced cameraman (Deven Bhojani), lets a promising lead take them down into the murky world of illegal sand mining. However, the pursuit of this story gets far too close to the people who don’t want it told, including a ruthless sand mafia. The deeper they go, the harder it becomes to get out.
Dhruv has also co-written the script with Mihir Jadhav for the film that’s produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath. The thriller also features prominent names like Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman in the primary cast, and actors like Saswata Chatterjee, Nasser, Prachee Shah Pandya, Geeta Aggarwal, and Sameer Kochhar.
Dhruv Tripathi, who has previously made short films like 10x10ft and Intezaar, said on the occasion, “I’ve lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I’m really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix.”
Partha Kiran Thakur shared, “The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution. We had a very clear vision for this film, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to see that vision come to life through such a powerful ensemble. We’re particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before, portraying characters unlike anything they have played previously.”