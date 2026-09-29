Sardar 2 on OTT: When and where to catch the Karthi led spy thriller

Karthi's spy drama Sardar 2 has been announced to premiere on Prime Video on October 2. PS Mithran returned to write and direct the sequel, which opened in theatres on September 10.
Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 film, Sardar, which featured Karthi as a disgraced spy Chandra Bose and his son Vijay Prakash as they fight to take down a criminal syndicate led by Black Dagger (SJ Suryah). Mithran has written the film along with Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi.
The cast of the Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Sakthivel, and Rajisha Vijayan are part of the cast of the film.
Sam CS has composed music for the film, which will feature lyrics by Nambi, Lavita Lobo, Imbachi, and Zeba Tommy. The crew of Sardar 2 also includes director of photography George C Williams, editor Vijay Velukutty, art directors MSP Madhavan and B Sekar, stunt choreographers Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'souza.
Sardar 2 is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena, with A Venkatesh on board as the co-producer. The banners backing the film are Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment.