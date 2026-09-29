Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 goes on floors

In an old interview in 2025, Pa Ranjith revealed scanty details about Sarpatta Parambarai 2. "I can't reveal if it is a sequel or a prequel. But the era of the film is interesting. I am planning to make it a political drama. Having said that, the story will also have the elements that people loved in the first part, such as the boxing scenes and other characterisations." From the title poster, it is now clear that the film will be a prequel.