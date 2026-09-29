Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 goes on floors

Although a sequel to Sarpatta Parambarai was announced three years ago in April 2023, details about the film have been scarce. Director Pa Ranjith, who is set to return to the director's chair for the sequel, recently completed Vettuvam, which is gearing up for release in December this year.
On Monday, actor Arya took to his official X account to share that Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 has officially commenced. Sharing a poster featuring a boxing ring, Arya wrote, "The origin of Sarpatta Parambarai begins." Interestingly, along with director Pa Ranjith, actor and Arya's wife Sayyeshaa was also tagged in the post.
In an old interview in 2025, Pa Ranjith revealed scanty details about Sarpatta Parambarai 2. "I can't reveal if it is a sequel or a prequel. But the era of the film is interesting. I am planning to make it a political drama. Having said that, the story will also have the elements that people loved in the first part, such as the boxing scenes and other characterisations." From the title poster, it is now clear that the film will be a prequel.
More details about who will be returning to the sequel, what the story will revolve around and the technical crew details are yet to be announced by the makers. As Arya shared the poster, the reprisal of his role is confirmed.
Sarpatta Parambarai was a period sports film that was released directly on the Prime Video OTT platform in 2021. The first instalment revolved around a clash between two boxing clans, Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. Set in North Chennai, the film reflects on the legacy of boxing culture and its politics. The film had a direct OTT premiere on Prime Video because of the COVID pandemic-related restrictions on theatrical screenings at the time. It earned much critical acclaim and audience appreciation.