Reacher renewed for Season 6

Prime Video has renewed Reacher for a sixth season, with the fifth season of the popular action series currently in production.
The series, which premiered in 2022, has remained a strong performer for the streaming platform. The fourth season has already drawn 66 million viewers globally since its launch on August 12, making it one of Prime Video’s five most-watched seasons of an original series. The season finale is set to premiere on September 16.
Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, the fourth season is adapted from Gone Tomorrow, while the upcoming fifth season is based on Make Me. Alan Ritchson reprises his role as the titular character, with the current season following Reacher as he gets caught in the middle of a deadly game after an accidental encounter with a stranger.
The series is developed by Nick Santora, who also serves as showrunner. The current season also stars Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, and Marc Blucas.