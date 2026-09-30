Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, gets release date

On Tuesday, Jackie Shroff revealed that his upcoming film Kaali Kheti is set to release in theatres on October 23. He made the announcement with a poster featuring a mysterious creature holding a lamp and captioning the post, "ROSHNI BUJHNE NA DENA, KHETI JAAGNE WALI HAI" (Don't let the light go out. Kheti is about to wake up). Get ready to face it on the big screen 23rd October 2026!!!!!" It is worth noting that the film was announced in May this year with the title Kheti, but it has been changed now.
Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti also stars Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam in important roles. The cast includes Shaji Choudhary, child artist Spandan, and Virendra Saxena, among others.
The film is produced by Sana Khan under the BlackCanvas Studio banner, in association with Zeroland Production. The makers describe it as an unsettling story of fear that is set in a village, exploring a universe with elements of family and legacy as well as long-buried truths.
The producers are yet reveal the official plot summary, reportedly with an eye on keeping viewers in the dark regarding what it is all about until release day. However, director Haris Imtiyaz Khan revealed that the film explores agriculture from the perspective of horror, a concept that he said found new, deeply disturbing, and exciting, as quoted by Deadline.
Kaali Kheti marks a rare appearance in a complete horror film for Jackie Shroff. Earlier, the actor has starred in films that blend elements of horror and comedy such as 2006's Bhoot Unkle, 2010's Bhoot and Friends, and 2022's Phone Bhoot.
On the technical front, the upcoming film has cinematography by Kiran Deohans, editing by Sanyukta Kaza, background score by Alokananda Dasgupta, and production design by Rakesh Yadav.