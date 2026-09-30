Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, gets release date

On Tuesday, Jackie Shroff revealed that his upcoming film Kaali Kheti is set to release in theatres on October 23. He made the announcement with a poster featuring a mysterious creature holding a lamp and captioning the post, "ROSHNI BUJHNE NA DENA, KHETI JAAGNE WALI HAI" (Don't let the light go out. Kheti is about to wake up). Get ready to face it on the big screen 23rd October 2026!!!!!" It is worth noting that the film was announced in May this year with the title Kheti, but it has been changed now.