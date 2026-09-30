Cinema Without Borders: Killing them softly - Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother

After collaborating with Riz Ahmed in his maiden indie feature, Mogul Mowgli (2020), and the recent TV series Bait, Tariq continues his deeply personal, nuanced, offbeat yet extremely entertaining and emotive exploration of Muslim identity, community and culture. One that breaks free of the easy pigeonhole of terror that the world often puts it in. In fact, it’s a counterargument, of sorts, on fanaticism. In its own roundabout way, it posits the query as to who really the bigot is and the implied answer is inconvenient and ambiguous, at the very least, when it comes to America as well as the world at large. An intrepidly crafted, throbbing film (props to Katelin Arizmendi’s cinematography, Son Lux’s music and Cam McLauchlin’s editing) Your Mother… is a no holds barred action thriller and an adventurous road movie but one with a humane heart. A film that is as much about violence and bloodshed as it is about loss, grief, the search for closures and the hope and healing that rest in the unbreakable parent-child bond. It’s also a lot of fun with Latif’s fumbling, old world parenting, kinetic action set pieces that get staged in restrooms.