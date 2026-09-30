Sangeetha: My 30-year dream of acting with Shivanna has come true with Bail

Sangeetha, who has carved a distinct name across South Indian cinema, is returning to Kannada films with Bail, directed by Pavan Wadeyar and backed by KVN Productions. Reflecting on what drew her back to Kannada after more than two decades, the actor felt deeply nostalgic while recounting a long-cherished dream that has finally come full circle alongside Shivarajkumar.
“I was around 16 or 17 years old during my Kannada debut Hrudaya Hrudaya, where Shivanna did a special song appearance. He was already a colossal superstar, and I sat next to him feeling terrified and star-struck. But he spoke fluent Tamil, made me feel so comfortable, and spent time telling me about his life, his journey into acting, and his love for cinema. Because he was only there for that song, we didn't act together, and I promised myself that one day, I must share proper screen space with him. Thirty years later, that dream has finally come true,” said Sangeetha.
Known for her performances in Khadgam and Pithamagan, and remembered locally for Nalla, Sangeetha credited director Pavan Wadeyar’s infectious energy for breaking her prolonged hiatus from Kannada. “When I spoke to Pavan over the phone, his sheer positivity won me over. More than the story, I simply loved the man and wanted to come work with him,” she explained, also thanking producer Venkat K Narayana for bringing her on board.
On set, camaraderie flowed naturally. She called co-star Dheekshith Shetty a “sweetheart and a wonderful dancer,” while striking an organic maternal bond with Sanjana Anand, who plays her daughter in Bail. Cinematographer Vaidy S. served as her familiar anchor as her "only saviour who knew Tamil," while composer B Ajaneesh Loknath's hypnotic "Shivanna anthem" left her mesmerised.
Overwhelmed by Bengaluru’s enduring love, Sangeetha confirmed she is eager to take on more Kannada projects as Bail gears up for its October 2 release.