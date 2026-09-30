Surreal and inspiring: Yogi, Deekshith Shetty, and Sanjana Anand on working alongside Shivarajkumar in Bail

Standing opposite Shivanna with a machete is pure madness — Yogi



For Yogi, Bail provided the creative closure he had sought since his earlier collaboration with the superstar. “I worked with Shivanna in Leader, but that lingering creative hunger remained unfulfilled. Thanks to Pavan, it finally found its mark in Bail,” Yogi states.



Recalling their dynamic face-offs, Yogi describes the raw intensity of the shoot: “Standing across from Shivanna with a machete in hand is absolute madness; it’s pure energy! Nobody likes getting hit on set, but taking blows from Anna is an oddly thrilling privilege. People might call this admiration flattery, but if loving and respecting Anna is seen that way, I own it without hesitation. The genuine warmth he and Geetha Akka offer is rare to come by.”



