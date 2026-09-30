Surreal and inspiring: Yogi, Deekshith Shetty, and Sanjana Anand on working alongside Shivarajkumar in Bail

Standing opposite Shivanna with a machete is pure madness — Yogi
For Yogi, Bail provided the creative closure he had sought since his earlier collaboration with the superstar. “I worked with Shivanna in Leader, but that lingering creative hunger remained unfulfilled. Thanks to Pavan, it finally found its mark in Bail,” Yogi states.
Recalling their dynamic face-offs, Yogi describes the raw intensity of the shoot: “Standing across from Shivanna with a machete in hand is absolute madness; it’s pure energy! Nobody likes getting hit on set, but taking blows from Anna is an oddly thrilling privilege. People might call this admiration flattery, but if loving and respecting Anna is seen that way, I own it without hesitation. The genuine warmth he and Geetha Akka offer is rare to come by.”
Shivanna's contribution to our industry is immeasurable — Deekshith Shetty
Deekshith Shetty regards the collaboration as a masterclass in dedication and scale. “Growing up, you’d hear stories about lavish sets worth 50 to 60 lakhs built for Shivanna’s films. Experiencing that scale firsthand on this set was an incredible rush,” Deekshith says.
More than the grandeur, Shivarajkumar’s ongoing industry footprint left an impression. “Even after 125 films and well into his sixties, Shivanna still headlines multiple projects a year, keeping livelihoods afloat for hundreds of technicians and junior artistes. His contribution to our industry is immeasurable,” he adds, while also praising Pavan Wadeyar’s calm, ego-free handling of a sprawling set.
“Working with Shivanna is a monumental deal: Sanjana Anand
For Sanjana Anand, being cast in Bail felt like a circle completed, especially remembering how Shivarajkumar had reached out with encouragement during Salaga. “Sharing a project with Shivanna Sir is a monumental deal for my family and me. I’ve been proudly celebrating this opportunity ever since,” she shares.
Beyond the excitement of sharing scenes with industry veterans like Sai Kumar and Jayaram, Sanjana found working alongside Sangeetha equally enriching. Having long admired Pavan Wadeyar’s work since Googly, she says, "It was a collaborative spirit across the cast and technical crew that made the entire journey memorable."