Battalion goes on floors

Battalion, an upcoming Kannada comedy-thriller produced by Prakash S Boodur under Aakasha Pictures, went on the floors recently. Written and directed by KS Krishna Kumar, the project follows his debut film, Lambodhara.



Director Krishna Kumar revealed that Battalion revolves around a gang of seven mischievous young men aged 18 to 20. Described as a comedy-thriller, the story explores friendship, ego clashes, emotional upheavals, and youthful squabbles during an eventful journey. The poster showcases the house where the gang resides. Filming is set to span 50 days across picturesque locations, including Kasaragod, Karkala, Goa, and Bengaluru.