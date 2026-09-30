Priyanka Achar bags the female lead in Shashank–Krishna Ajai Rao’s Krishnan Love Story 2

It's been 16 years since Krishnan Love Story struck a chord with audiences. Director Shashank and actor Krishna Ajai Rao are set to join forces once again for its sequel. Krishnan Love Story 2 will trace Krishna's life after the loss of Geetha (played by Radhika Pandit). While the director noted that the sixteen-year gap was essential to the narrative's organic progression, curiosity mounted about who would step in as the new female lead. We have now learnt that Priyanka Achar is set to play the role.
Priyanka first came to the spotlight after winning the reality show Mahanati. She caught the attention of director-producer Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and made her acting debut in Elumale alongside Raana. Directed by Punith Rangaswamy, the crime thriller emerged as a notable success. Currently working on another Kannada project titled Celebrity and making early inroads into Telugu cinema, Priyanka is now poised to headline this romantic drama.
Pre-production for the sequel is progressing at a brisk pace, with the team planning to commence filming in November, coinciding with an official announcement of cast details.
Alongside Ajai Rao, the original ensemble cast, including Umashree and Achyuth Kumar, is expected to reprise their roles. The technical crew includes music director Arjun Janya and cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi.