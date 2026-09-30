Priyanka Achar bags the female lead in Shashank–Krishna Ajai Rao’s Krishnan Love Story 2

It's been 16 years since Krishnan Love Story struck a chord with audiences. Director Shashank and actor Krishna Ajai Rao are set to join forces once again for its sequel. Krishnan Love Story 2 will trace Krishna's life after the loss of Geetha (played by Radhika Pandit). While the director noted that the sixteen-year gap was essential to the narrative's organic progression, curiosity mounted about who would step in as the new female lead. We have now learnt that Priyanka Achar is set to play the role.