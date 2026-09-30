Fahadh Faasil: The simplest roles are the toughest to crack

Fahadh plays a street magician of sorts in Don’t Trouble the Trouble, which is quite different and lighter than the kind of roles we’ve seen him play over the years. “Even here, there are strong and intense aspects to my character. I am a magician, but essentially, I am a fraud,” says Fahadh, sporting a cheeky smile. Considering he is quite a recluse and isn’t quite active on social media, Fahadh becomes an actor extraordinaire when the camera is on. He can be a menacing cop in Pushpa, a mischievous thief in Maareesan, a tech-savvy villain with a world-domination agenda in Patriot, and a happy-go-lucky yet vicious gangster in Aavesham. But what kind of role challenges him the most? “It's the simpler roles that are the toughest. I have to make the audience like it even without embellishments. An Aavesham is easier. I can do a Ranga with much more ease than a film like Don’t Trouble the Trouble,” reveals Fahadh, who strongly believes that he doesn’t see a lot of differentiation between playing a hero or a villain. “I am an artist, and I want the audience to see me as one. Not a hero, not a villain, but an actor.”



But Fahadh has another avatar as a producer, and he opens up about how differently the two professions make him think. “Honestly, I am a very expensive producer. My priority on my own production is to make everything the director wants possible, and to help them get what they envisioned. On the other hand, when I work for another producer, my goal is to reduce costs and everything. These are two different things altogether,” says Fahadh, who shares that Don’t Trouble the Trouble was shot in real locations, and it was more stressful for the team than it was for him. “Back in Kerala, we always shoot in live locations. In the first few days in Hyderabad, we had issues with crowd control, among other things. But then, once we had clear plans in place, everything felt controlled. We shot on the main roads of the city, around Charminar, during peak hours, at midnight, etc.”



