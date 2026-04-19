A feather in the cap

Closer home, Indian couturiers are reinterpreting the plume with a distinctly modern lens. Labels like Falguni Shane Peacock, Cherie D, Shriya Som, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan and Manish Malhotra are pushing feathers beyond surface ornamentation into the realm of structure and storytelling. Think sculpted capes, kinetic hems and whisper-light dupattas that move like air. “This moment feels especially propitious: the couture world is receptive to feather work that is both luxurious and conceptually fresh,” says Payal Asnani, co-founder Cherie D. For her, feathers are not a passing fancy but a signature. “Used thoughtfully—on a dupatta as delicate accents or on a dramatic cape—they feel luxurious but still modern,” she adds.

It’s little wonder that brides—and their sartorially savvy entourages—are embracing the plume. Feathers lend movement without weight, fantasy without excess. They shimmer under light, photograph like a dream and inject a sense of play into ceremonial dressing without tipping into kitsch. Paired with pearls, crystals or rhinestones, they strike a delicate balance between opulence and effortlessness. Stylist Isha Bhansali notes, “Feather embellishments on a lehenga the way designers like Falguni Shane Peacock do work wonderfully in ceremonial space.”

Yet, restraint remains key. Feathers, by nature, demand attention—so the modern approach is to let them breathe. Clean silhouettes, sharp tailoring and tonal palettes create the perfect counterpoint to their softness. “Accessories should be minimal and precise. Moreover, hair and makeup must be polished and controlled to offset the drama caused by feathers. Choose sleek and understated footwear to ground the look,” advises stylist Vikram Seth. This season, feathers don’t just decorate—they define.