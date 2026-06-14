Summer spells uninterrupted beach days, poolside cocktails, and languid sundowners. But even if a tropical escape isn’t on the cards just yet, the right swimsuit can instantly transport you into vacation mode. This season, designers are championing beach-ready silhouettes that feel confident, effortless and endlessly versatile.

“Prints are drawing inspiration from travel, art and the places, cultures and experiences that stay with you long after you’ve left,” says Shivan Bhatiya, Founder & Head Designer, Shivan & Narresh. “As for colours, we’re seeing a beautiful mix of vibrant holiday hues, think citrusy oranges, zesty tangerines and sun-drenched yellows, alongside tropical brights.” The emphasis is firmly on styling swimwear beyond the shoreline. Think a swimsuit paired with an oversized linen shirt, a breezy pareo or fluid wide-leg trousers. “I encourage people to have fun with it and let their swimwear become part of their day-to-evening look,” says Narresh Kukreja, Founder & Creative Director, Shivan & Narresh.