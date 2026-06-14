Summer spells uninterrupted beach days, poolside cocktails, and languid sundowners. But even if a tropical escape isn’t on the cards just yet, the right swimsuit can instantly transport you into vacation mode. This season, designers are championing beach-ready silhouettes that feel confident, effortless and endlessly versatile.
“Prints are drawing inspiration from travel, art and the places, cultures and experiences that stay with you long after you’ve left,” says Shivan Bhatiya, Founder & Head Designer, Shivan & Narresh. “As for colours, we’re seeing a beautiful mix of vibrant holiday hues, think citrusy oranges, zesty tangerines and sun-drenched yellows, alongside tropical brights.” The emphasis is firmly on styling swimwear beyond the shoreline. Think a swimsuit paired with an oversized linen shirt, a breezy pareo or fluid wide-leg trousers. “I encourage people to have fun with it and let their swimwear become part of their day-to-evening look,” says Narresh Kukreja, Founder & Creative Director, Shivan & Narresh.
This season’s silhouettes are equally elevated. One-shoulder styles, asymmetrical necklines, high-cut legs and sculpted one-pieces dominate the conversation. “There’s a strong shift towards elevated silhouettes that seamlessly transition from beachwear to resort wear,” says Nanki Maggo Papneja, Co-founder & Creative Head, Limerick. “Texture is playing an equally important role, with crinkled fabrics, ruching, and subtle embellishments adding dimension and sophistication.”
The colour story is evolving too. While vibrant corals, cobalt blues, sunshine yellows and tropical pinks continue to bring a playful energy, earthy neutrals are quietly emerging as the chic choice of the season. Think sandy beiges, terracotta tones, olive greens and rich chocolate browns. Monochromatic swimwear in bold, saturated shades remains a favourite.
“The key to styling swimwear this season is treating it as a versatile wardrobe staple. Pair a sleek one-piece with wide-leg linen trousers, an oversized shirt, or a flowing sarong for an effortless resort-chic look,” adds Papneja. Accessories, naturally, are non-negotiable. Oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, woven totes and barely-there sandals complete the picture, while crochet cover-ups, lightweight co-ords and sheer layers add texture without sacrificing ease.
Among the season’s standout trends, vintage-inspired beach dressing is enjoying a glamorous resurgence, seen across global labels such as Chloé and Zimmermann. High-waisted bottoms, retro florals and subtle embellishments channel a distinctly old-Hollywood allure. “Synonymous with old Hollywood glamour, the high-waist bottoms, 70s floral prints, and embellishments make beach chic all the more alluring,” says stylist Vikram Seth. Case in point: supermodel Heidi Klum’s recent appearance in an iridescent bronze string bikini, serving up a masterclass in confidence and metallic shine against a sun-drenched ocean backdrop. The message is clear: this summer is about embracing your boldest, most carefree self.
So whether you’re heading to a far-flung beach, a chic pool party or simply dreaming of your next escape, consider investing in a statement swimsuit. After all, the best vacation wardrobe begins with what you wear closest to the water.